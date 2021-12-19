ROADWATCH: December 17-Jan 7

HENRY COUNTY

HENRY COUNTY

(UPDATED 12-17-21) * ROUTE 755 CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC – Beginning Monday, November 8, 2021, a portion of Route 755 (Woody Circle) will be closed to through traffic from Route 57 (Fairystone Park Highway) to Route 1200 (Alan Adale Drive) for a pipe jacking project. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open to traffic by Monday, January 3, 2022.

(NEW 11-19-21) * ROUTE 220 BUSINESS CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC – Work has begun on Route 220 Business (Virginia Avenue) between Route 728 (Wheeler Avenue) and Route 1129 (Printer’s Lane) to add a signalized pedestrian crosswalk and the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of sidewalk. A lane closure will be in place for the duration of the project and work is expected to continue through mid-December. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

(NEW 12-3-21) * ROUTE 613 CLOSURE FOR PIPE REPLACEMENT – Effective December 27 at 8 a.m., a section of Route 613 (Naff Road) will be closed for a pipe installation. The structure is located 0.3 miles West of Route 614, Apple Road and 0.18 Miles East of Route 852 (Guthrie Road). The road is scheduled to be completed on December 29 at 5 p.m.

(NEW 12-3-21) * ROUTE 613 CLOSURE FOR CULVERT REPLACEMENT – Effective January 3 at 8 a.m., a section of Route 602 (Ferrum Mountain Road) will be closed for a box culvert installation. The structure is located 0.40 miles from Route 752 (Sawmill Road) and 0.40 miles from Route 640 (Six Mile Post Road). The road is scheduled to be completed on February 4, 2022 at 5 p.m.

(UPDATED 11-5-21) * ROUTE 122 at ROUTE 636 ROUNDABOUT – This project is currently underway to construct a roundabout. The roundabout opened to traffic on Sunday, September 26. The project begins from 0.161 mile south of Route 636 to 0.090 mile south of Route 636. There will be periodic flagging between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and possibly after 6 p.m. The scheduled completion date is May 2022.

· The new roundabout is open to traffic. Drivers will continue to experience flagging and lane closures until the project is completed.

(UPDATED 11-5-21) * ROUTE 834 SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS – Construction is underway on Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) from Route 670 (Burnt Chimney Road) to Route 616 (Scruggs Road) for safety improvements to include widening shoulders, adding rumble strips and guardrail as well as removing trees and brush to improve sight distance. Flagging operations will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work will be scheduled to avoid impacting morning or afternoon traffic at nearby Dudley Elementary School. The estimated completion date is May 2022.

(UPDATED 2-26-21) * ROUTE 775 CLOSURE – Route 775 (Iron Ridge Road) is closed to traffic as an emergency closure due to washout. The road will remain closed until further notice.

(UPDATED 12-17-21) * UTILITY WORK ON ROUTE 460 – MMI will be installing fiber optic along Route 122 from the Bedford County line to Wirtz Road. This work will be ongoing. Motorists should expect shoulders and/or lane closures for travel in both directions.

PATRICK COUNTY

(NEW 11-5-21) * ROUTE 58 PAVING PROJECT – Milling and paving will take place on Route 58 eastbound near Route 867, 700 and 756. Drivers should expect left or right lanes closures and flagging operations on connection routes.

(UPDATED 9-3-21) * ROUTE 58 LOVER’S LEAP PROJECT – Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. Estimated completion date is May 2026.

(UPDATED 8-27-21) * ROUTE 57 UTILITY WORK – Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57 from Route 8 to Route 701. This is expected to be a 90 day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.