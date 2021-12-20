Benefit raises over $20,000 for Wisconsin teenager injured in Christmas parade

iStock/Motortion

(NEW YORK) — A local benefit on Sunday raised around $24,000 to support Erick Tiegs, a survivor of the Christmas parade attack on Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Tiegs, 16, was playing trombone in his high school’s marching band when a man plowed his SUV through the parade, killing at least six people. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with six counts of intentional homicide in the crash that also injured more than 60 people.

According to Donald Tiegs, Erick’s father, the teenager survived several serious injuries, including a spinal fracture, multiple broken ribs and a fractured skull and femur.

The Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin, a fishing club that Tiegs’ father was a part of, hosted the benefit on Sunday in his support.

John Donald, the director of sponsorship and donation for the club, told ABC News that he co-organized the benefit with four colleagues and his wife, Holly Donald, as “an opportunity for us to give back to an awesome family that went through a very difficult time.”

Erick Tiegs, who attended Sunday’s benefit, told reporters that he’s healing and getting better every day.

“It’s fun seeing all these people,” he said. “And it’s cool to see that everyone here supports, and wants to support me.”

Around 175 businesses pooled in items valued at more than $30,000, which were auctioned off at a fundraiser on Dec. 19 held in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Others are still sending over cash checks to John Donald and his team in the form of donations, 100% of which will be sent to the Tiegs. John Donald said he expects the check to reach the family by the end of the week.

Local community members gathered to make bids on auction items, including guided tours in West Virginia and package trips to Canada, WISN reported.

While funds from the event are still coming in, Holly Donald told ABC News that the auction has raised around $24,000 in a check payable to the Tiegs.

“I don’t think any one of us could imagine being in their shoes,” John Donald told ABC News. “But I can tell you with the community that we have — and especially our tight-knit fishing community — if it were to happen to me, I guarantee they’d all step up and help me.”

