Bill Cosby docuseries from W. Kamau Bell coming to Showtime

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

A new Bill Cosby docuseries is coming to Showtime.

We Need to Talk About Cosby, a four-part series directed by W. Kamau Bell, will examine the comedian’s early influence as an admirable pop culture figure and his later fall from grace after being accused of sexual assault by dozens of women.

“I am a child of Bill Cosby,” Bell says in the teaser. “You know what I mean: I am a Black man, stand-up comic, born in the ’70s. Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes.”

“But this? This was f***** up,” he says, referencing the accusations against Cosby and his subsequent arrest. “What do we do about everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now?”

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 but was released from prison this past June after his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

We Need to Talk About Cosby premieres January 22 at the Sundance Film Festival and January 30 on Showtime.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

