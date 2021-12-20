Monday, December 20, 2021
Jennifer Lopez shuts down reports she’s mad at Ben Affleck, “This story is simply not true”

Jennifer Lopez is shutting down reports that she’s mad at Ben Affleck over comments he made about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

“This story is simply not true,” Lopez, 52, told People. “It is not how I feel.”

She added, “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

Affleck made headlines last week after doing an interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show where he told Stern that he felt “trapped” in his marriage and that he “probably still would have been drinking” if he were still married to Garner. He later clarified his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ﻿and added, “I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

The Way Back star was married to Garner from 2005 until 2018. They share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old son Samuel.

