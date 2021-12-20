(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Donna Sue Acuna-Rivera, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away at Sovah Health Martinsville, Virginia on Friday, December 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Raymond W. Brown, 66, of Collinsville, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Relatives and friends may stop by the funeral home, without the family present, on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM to view and sign the register. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park on Tuesday, December 28 at 11 a.m. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Brown family.

Margaret Cannaday, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William Charles “Charlie” Cassell, 39, of Fieldale, went to be with his Savior on Monday, December 13, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Spoon Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Critz. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cassell family.

Robert Delmar “Jay” Finch Jr., 55, of Roanoke, formerly of Martinsville, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, followed by a reception at the same location. Oakeys Funeral Home is in charge

Regina Gibson, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Goad, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Annie Hairston, 88, of Massie Street South, Martinsville, Va., departed from this life on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Mabel Hairston, 99, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Harrison, 63, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ronald Lee Hatcher, 78, of Fieldale, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The family will receive friends Monday, December 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Henry Memory Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hatcher family.

Leroy Hulme, 89, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Conrad Luftig, 87, of Henry, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ruth McGraw, 82, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Audrey Joyce Tatum, 79, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Blue Ridge Nursing & Rehab in Stuart. All services will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Desiree White, 56, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.