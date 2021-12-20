Six new deaths in the district due to COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health shows six new deaths in the district; three in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Patrick County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 195, followed by Franklin County with 120, Martinsville at 94 and Patrick County with 63. The average age of the current obituaries in the area is 72.

Henry County has had 483 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 289, Martinsville at 188 and Patrick County with 138.

Franklin County had 74 new cases, Henry County had 50, there were 18 in Patrick County and 10 in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 38. Franklin County is at 47, Patrick County 41, Martinsville 38, and Henry County 37.

In total, Henry County has had 7,419 cases followed by Franklin County with 7,033, Patrick County 2,437, and Martinsville with 2,317 total.

In the state, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties 47%, and Patrick County 39%.

The district has had 19,206 total cases, 1,098 hospitalizations and 472 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,023,698 cases, 39,860 hospitalizations and 15,136 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 50 million COVID-19 cases and 807,023 deaths. Worldwide there have been 275 million cases and 5.3 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.