‘Spider-Man’ producer told Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: “Don’t go there”

It’s pretty well known that Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya aren’t just an on-screen couple, but are an item off-screen as well — something that producer Amy Pascal said she warned them against.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal told The New York Times. “Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to.”

Clearly, her advice didn’t stick and like the previous Spider-Man leads before them — Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield — Tom and Zendaya wound up together in real life.

Pascal also recalled giving the same advice to Emma and Andrew.

“It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” she said.

