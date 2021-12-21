New York Film Critics Circle postpones awards ceremony; Critics Choice Awards going on as planned

Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

The New York Film Critics Circle is postponing their annual awards ceremony due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The ceremony was originally supposed to take place on Monday, January 10 at Tao Downtown in NYC. A new date for the event will be announced early next year.

As previously reported, the New York Film Critics Circle named Drive My Car as Best Film, Jane Campion as Best Director for The Power of The Dog, Lady Gaga as Best Actress for House of Gucci, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Best Actor for The Power of the Dog.

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards, however, still plans to move forward with its in-person ceremony under strict COVID-19 protocols, according to Variety. The ceremony, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, is scheduled to air live from Los Angeles on The CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

Belfast and West Side Story lead those nominations, with 11 each.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.