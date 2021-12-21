Four new deaths in the district due to COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health shows four new deaths in the district; two in Henry County, one in Martinsville, and one in Franklin County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 197, followed by Franklin County with 121, Martinsville at 95 and Patrick County with 63. The average age of the current obituaries in the area is 72.

Henry County has had 483 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 290, Martinsville at 188 and Patrick County with 138.

Henry County had 20 new cases, Patrick County had 13, there were 11 in Franklin County and no new cases in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 42, Patrick County is at 41, Franklin County 44, Henry County 38, and Martinsville 33.

In total, Henry County has had 7,439 cases followed by Franklin County with 7,044, Patrick County 2,450, and Martinsville with 2,317 total.

In the state, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties 47%, and Patrick County 39%.

The district has had 19,250 total cases, 1,099 hospitalizations and 476 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,028,135 cases, 39,935 hospitalizations and 15,174 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 51 million COVID-19 cases and 808,757 deaths. Worldwide there have been 275 million cases and 5.3 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.