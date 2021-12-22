Governors Awards, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ screening event postponed due to COVID-19 surge

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The latest COVID-19 surge has claimed more Hollywood events.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that the Governors Awards, which usually serve as a kick-off to awards season, have been postponed.

“We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” the Academy says in a statement. “Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved.”

The Governors Awards were set to honor Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullman with honorary Oscars, and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian award.

Also postponed is a special screening event for the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, which was set to take place January 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. According to Variety, it’s being rescheduled to February 8.

The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ December 29. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

