President Biden to ABC’s David Muir: Accountability needed for Jan. 6 insurrection ‘no matter where it goes’

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with ABC “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir that “accountability is necessary” for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, “no matter where it goes.”

“I think accountability is necessary,” Biden told Muir during a sit-down interview at the White House.

“And that means if it goes right into the previous administration?” Muir pressed, referring to the administration of President Donald Trump, who was in office when his supporters launched a deadly attack on the Capitol.

“No matter where it goes,” Biden said. “Those responsible should be held accountable.”

A House select committee currently investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has subpoenaed top Trump administration officials, including the former president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The House later voted Meadows in criminal contempt for refusing to cooperate.

In October, a reporter asked the president what his message was to those who defy the committee’s subpoenas.”

“I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” Biden said then.

Asked if the Justice Department should prosecute them, he replied, “I do, yes.”

Days later, Biden said during a CNN town hall he was wrong to appear as if he was directing the department to act a certain way, noting what he said “was not appropriate.”

“I should have chosen my words more wisely,” he added.

