Three new deaths in the district due to COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health shows three new deaths in the district; two in Franklin County and one in Henry County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 198, followed by Franklin County with 123, Martinsville at 95 and Patrick County with 63. The average age of the current obituaries in the area is 74.

Henry County has had 484 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 292, Martinsville at 188 and Patrick County with 138.

Henry County had 26 new cases, Franklin County had 17, there were seven in Patrick County and three in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 46, Franklin County is at 40, Patrick County 38, Henry County 37, and Martinsville 33.

In total, Henry County has had 7,465 cases followed by Franklin County with 7,061, Patrick County 2,457, and Martinsville with 2,320 total.

In the state, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties 47%, and Patrick County 39%.

The district has had 19,303 total cases, 1,102 hospitalizations and 479 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,034,107 cases, 40,071 hospitalizations and 15,224 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 51 million COVID-19 cases and 810,338 deaths. Worldwide there have been 276 million cases and 5.3 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.