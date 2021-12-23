Thursday, December 23, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentAnother accuser speaks out against Chris Noth
NewsEntertainment

Another accuser speaks out against Chris Noth

By staff
0
8
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Another person has accused Chris Noth of sexual misconduct.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile went public with her allegations during a Thursday press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred. She says she was “sexually victimized” by the Sex and the City actor in 2002.

According to Gentile, Noth forcibly kissed her and touched her breasts, then later threatened to “blacklist” her from the business if she ever told anyone.

“I believe we should have our day in court to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did,” Gentile said, referencing the other women who have come forward, including two who gave their separate accounts to The Hollywood Reporter last week.

Noth denied the previous allegations but has yet to comment on Gentile’s claims. Since the allegations emerged, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency and was fired from his CBS show, The Equalizer.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAuthor, essayist and screenwriter Joan Didion dead at 87
Next articleKate Winslet saw her pal Leonardo DiCaprio for first time in three years and “couldn’t stop crying”
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE