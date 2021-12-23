Thursday, December 23, 2021
FDA authorizes Merck pill for COVID-19 treatment

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck’s COVID-19 pill for certain adults.

The authorization is limited to adults who have a high risk of severe illness and for whom alternative FDA-authorized treatment options are not accessible or medically appropriate.

This is the second COVID-19 treatment in pill form after Pfizer’s pills were authorized Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Sony Salzman contributed to this report.

