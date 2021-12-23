‘Home Alone’ actor Devin Ratray arrested on domestic assault charges

John Parra/Getty Images for STXfilms / Alexander Wang

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend earlier in the month during an argument, E! News reports.

The 44-year-old, who played Buzz McCallister in the Christmas classic, was booked on a felony charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and battery. He reportedly posted his $25,000 bond and was released in fewer than 15 minutes.

Ratray was accused of punching and trying to strangle his girlfriend in an Oklahoma City hotel room on December 9.

After playing Macaulay Culkin’s older brother Buzz in 1989’s Home Alone, Ratray reprised his role in the 1992 sequel Home Alone: Lost in New York and most recently appeared in this year’s Disney+ reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone.

