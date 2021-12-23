(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Donna Sue Pinnix Acuna- Rivera, 64, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Jeremy V. Beck Sr., 48, of Stoneville, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert C. Grogan, 33, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Annie Hairston, 88, of Massie Street South, Martinsville, Va., departed from this life on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Thomas Harrison, 63, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Esther Lawson Hurd, 87, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Augusta Health Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hurd family.

Dempsey M. “Butch” Jones Jr., 78, of Collinsville, Va. went home to his Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Jones family.

Conrad Harold Lustig, 87, of Henry, Virginia, formerly of Lapeer, Michigan, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Lapeer, Michigan. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Thomas Dewey Martin Sr., 77, of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Terry Meeks, 55, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The funeral service will be Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ruth Yvonne McGraw, 82, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Audrey Joyce Tatum, 79, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Blue Ridge Nursing & Rehab in Stuart. All services will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Nellie Chaney Witcher, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Duke Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10:00 A. M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.