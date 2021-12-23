Four new deaths in the district due to COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health shows four new deaths in the district; three in Franklin County and one in Henry County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 199, followed by Franklin County with 126, Martinsville at 95 and Patrick County with 63. The average age of the current obituaries in the area is 70.

Henry County has had 484 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 292, Martinsville at 188 and Patrick County with 138.

Henry County had 24 new cases, Franklin County had 23, there were 16 in Patrick County and five in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 51, Patrick County is at 50, Henry County 38, Franklin County 37, and Martinsville 31.

In total, Henry County has had 7,489 cases followed by Franklin County with 7,084, Patrick County 2,473, and Martinsville with 2,325 total.

In the state, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties 47%, and Patrick County 39%.

The district has had 19,371 total cases, 1,102 hospitalizations and 483 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,040,580 cases, 40,203 hospitalizations and 15,257 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 51 million COVID-19 cases and 812,069 deaths. Worldwide there have been 277 million cases and 5.3 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.