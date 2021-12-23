Scoreboard roundup — 12/22/21

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 111, Cleveland 101
Orlando 104, Atlanta 98
Oklahoma City 108, Denver 94
Milwaukee 126, Houston 106
LA Clippers 105, Sacramento 89
Toronto at Chicago (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Colorado at Buffalo (Postponed)
Montreal at NY Rangers (Postponed)
Winnipeg at Dallas (Postponed)
Edmonton at Los Angeles (Postponed)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke 76, Virginia Tech 65
Tennessee 77, Arizona 73
Auburn 71, Murray St. 58
Houston 80, Texas St. 47
Texas 68, Alabama St. 48
LSU 95, Lipscomb 60
Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60
Texas Tech 78, E. Washington 46
Cal Poly at UCLA (Canceled)
Louisville at Kentucky (Postponed)
Georgetown at Providence (Canceled)
