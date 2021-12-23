Scoreboard roundup — 12/22/21

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston 111, Cleveland 101

Orlando 104, Atlanta 98

Oklahoma City 108, Denver 94

Milwaukee 126, Houston 106

LA Clippers 105, Sacramento 89

Toronto at Chicago (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Colorado at Buffalo (Postponed)

Montreal at NY Rangers (Postponed)

Winnipeg at Dallas (Postponed)

Edmonton at Los Angeles (Postponed)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke 76, Virginia Tech 65

Tennessee 77, Arizona 73

Auburn 71, Murray St. 58

Houston 80, Texas St. 47

Texas 68, Alabama St. 48

LSU 95, Lipscomb 60

Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60

Texas Tech 78, E. Washington 46

Cal Poly at UCLA (Canceled)

Louisville at Kentucky (Postponed)

Georgetown at Providence (Canceled)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.