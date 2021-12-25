(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Jeremy V. Beck Sr., 48, of Stoneville, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Clara “Polly” Williams Fulcher, 86, of Horsepasture Price Rd, departed this earthly life, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be held in the Sandy Ridge Christian Church Cemetery. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel is serving the family.

Robert C. Grogan, 33, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Harrison, 63, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Thomas Dewey Martin Sr., 77, of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Terry Meeks, 55, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The funeral service will be Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Audrey Joyce Tatum, 79, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Blue Ridge Nursing & Rehab in Stuart. All services will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.