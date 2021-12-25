Saturday, December 25, 2021
Clearing and windy with a high of 69 today

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Southwesterly winds, gusting up to 25 to 35 mph at times, are expected today. Higher elevations could experience wind gusts around 40 mph. A cold front will approach from the west today. Ahead of the front it will be unseasonably warm and breezy. The front will cross the area this evening, showers possible across the mountains west of the Blue Ridge. The overall weather pattern will change little through the remainder of the year, warmer than normal weather persisting through next Friday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
