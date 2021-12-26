(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Raymond W. Brown Jr., 66, of Collinsville, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Relatives and friends may stop by the funeral home, without the family present, on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to view and sign the register. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Brown family.

Rosa Deal Crouch, 93, of Richmond, formerly of Patrick County, died Sunday, December 19, 2021. A graveside service is planned at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 122 Liberty Church Lane, Patrick Springs, Virginia 24133. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Crouch Family.

Thomas Harrison, 63, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Jean Amis Hill, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hill family.

Terry Meeks, 55, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The funeral service will be Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.