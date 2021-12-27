Monday, December 27, 2021
Survey: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ most-anticipated blockbuster of 2022

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-anticipated blockbuster of 2022, according to a new survey by Fandango.

The survey of more than 6,000 moviegoers put the Black Panther sequel — due out November 11, 2022 — in the top spot, followed by the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) at number two and the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman at number three.

Other movies in the top 10 include Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Avatar 2.

The Fandango survey also found that 94% want to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021.

Here are Fandango’s top 10 most-anticipated blockbusters of 2022:

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)
3. The Batman
4. Thor: Love and Thunder
5. Jurassic World: Dominion
6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
7. Avatar 2
8. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
9. Top Gun: Maverick
10. Mission: Impossible 7

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

