Five dead in Denver ‘killing spree’ by suspect with extremist views, police sources say

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

(DENVER) — A shooter allegedly went on a “killing spree” across the Denver area Monday night, killing five and wounding two others, across at least four locations, officials said.

The suspect also died following an exchange of gunfire with police, officials said. Prior to the shooting, federal law enforcement was aware that the suspect, Lyndon Mcleod, harbored extremist views and had a history of psychiatric episodes, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News.

Law enforcement is now scouring the suspect’s writings, both physical and online, and trying to determine what led up to the shooting spree, sources said. Police said they had investigated the suspect in 2020 and 2021 for previous incidents, but he was not arrested either time.

All of the victims were known to Mcleod through personal or business relationships, police said at a press conference Tuesday evening. Police confirmed on Tuesday that a fifth shooting victim had died, but did not specify which person died of those who were injured.

The incident began at about 5 p.m. on Monday in downtown Denver, where three people were shot, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said. Two women were killed and a man was injured, he said.

The shooting appeared to start with a tattoo parlor as the target, sources said, citing preliminary findings of the investigation. State business records obtained by ABC News indicate Mcleod used to own a tattoo business in Denver.

Gunshots were then reported at a second location, but there were no injuries, he said. That location, on Bannock Street and Sixth Avenue, was where Mcleod owned a tattoo business as recently as 2017, according to state business records. A van was also set on fire in a nearby alley, allegedly by the suspect.

Police received a call moments later about a third shooting nearby, where one man was killed, Pazen said.

“Denver police officers identified a vehicle associated with this incident. There was a pursuit that ensued,” Pazen said. “There was an exchange of gunfire between the individual, the suspect, here, and our officers.”

There were no injuries in that exchange, Pazan said, but the suspect disabled a police vehicle and fled into neighboring Lakewood.

Lakewood police then responded to a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m., said John Romero, the department’s public information officer. One person was killed in that incident at Lucky 13 tattoo parlor, police said.

Lakewood police then located the suspect’s vehicle at a shopping center, Romero said. The suspect shot at officers, before fleeing on foot to a nearby store and then a Hyatt Place hotel, he said. The suspect shot a clerk at the hotel, Romero said.

The suspect shot and injured a Lakewood officer while fleeing the hotel, Romero said. The officer is in stable condition but will need to undergo more surgeries, police said.

The suspect and officers then exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was shot and killed, Romero said.

“This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community,” Pazen said. “We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people who are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent.”

