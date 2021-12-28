(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Raymond W. Brown Jr., 66, of Collinsville, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Brown family.

Stanley (Stan) Madison Burnette, of Spencer, VA passed away late on December 24th , 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Christian Church. For those that choose to attend, the family will be receiving friends following the graveside committal at the Fellowship Center across the street from the church. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Burnette family.

Thomas Carter, 59, of Preston Scales Dr., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Eddie Wayne Cox, 58, of Bassett, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the family of Mr. Cox.

Rosa Deal Crouch, 93, of Richmond, formerly of Patrick County, died Sunday, December 19, 2021. A graveside service is planned at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 122 Liberty Church Lane, Patrick Springs, Virginia 24133. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Crouch Family.

Edward Daniel Denham, 55, of Henry, Virginia passed on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Frank L. Foley, 86, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the Woltz Hospice Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Foley family.

Tracy Hairston, 96, of Axton, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The funeral will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at The Hairston Martin Family Cemetery, Martin Drive, Axton, Virginia. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jean Amis Hill, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hill family.

Elisha “Tommy” Hooker, age 82 of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Hooker Family.

John E. Redd, 71, of Fieldale, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Lewis Gale Medical Center. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Redd family.

Lillie Lovell Sapp, 73, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Sapp family.

David Wayne Smith, 58, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Margaret Sowder, 58, of Bassett, Virginia passed on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Cleatrice Jacqueline Washington Taylor, 79, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Hagwood Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Taylor family.