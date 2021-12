National Weather Service

Discussion:

A series of upper troughs and associated short waves emanating from a trough in the southwestern U.S. will track eastward into the first weekend of 2022 bringing an increasingly cloudy, unsettled, and wet weather pattern to the region. On the contrary temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for the remainder of 2021 with much colder temperatures possible late in the New Year’s Day Weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: