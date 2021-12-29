Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Florida driver who killed two kids, injured four in hit-and-run, arrested

By staff
Broward Sheriff’s OfficeBroward Sheriff’s Office

(WILTON MANORS, Fla.) — Police in Florida have arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others in Florida on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer.

Greer is in custody and facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they located the 2009 Honda Accord involved in the incident, which occurred in the city of Wilton Manors, in Broward County.

Investigators said the driver veered around a school bus that was trying to merge onto the road, drove off the roadway onto the sidewalk and struck multiple children.

The driver then allegedly fled the scene, according to investigators.

The victims were all between 2 and 10 years old, according to police.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were the two kids killed at the scene.

Draya Fleming, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, Laziyah Stokes, 9, and Audre Fleming, 2, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

staff
