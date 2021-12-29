Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Jury reaches verdict in trial of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

(NEW YORK) — A jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who is facing charges related to the alleged abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

Maxwell faces a six-count indictment for allegedly conspiring with and aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls between 1994 and 2004. She has been held without bail since her arrest in July 2020 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, Maxwell could spend decades in prison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

