‘Killing Eve’ releases teaser for fourth and final season

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Anika Molnar/BBCA

Killing Eve is gearing up for its fourth and final season.

A new teaser was released Tuesday, giving a glimpse into the complex relationship between Jodie Comer’s trained assassin, Villanelle, and Sandra Oh’s British intelligence agent, Eve Polastri.

A voiceover from Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn Martens hints we’re probably in for a dark ride. “People like us aren’t made for happy lives or happy endings,” she says.

The clip ends with Eve riding a mobility scooter and coming up alongside Villanelle. “Want a ride?” she asks. It then cuts to Villanelle riding on the same scooter — alone.

Season four of Killing Eve debuts Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America. Episodes will also air on AMC beginning Monday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will stream a week early on AMC+, starting Sunday, February 20.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

