Obituaries

Edward Daniel Denham, 55, of Henry, Virginia passed on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nancy Miles Flanagan, 90, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Lawson Cemetery in Eden, North Carolina. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Elisha “Tommy” Hooker, age 82 of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Hooker Family.

James Peterson, 74, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joseph Edward “J.E.” Pigg Sr., 86, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. A visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hillcrest Baptist Church followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service. A private family only interment service will follow at Mayo Baptist Church Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed and shown at Hillcrest Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and at the Horsepasture Christian Church Family Life Center. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Margaret Sowder, 58, of Bassett, Virginia passed on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jean Hughes Wood, 91, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Norris Funeral Home at 1 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. At the conclusion of the funeral service, burial will take place at Roselawn Burial Park.