No new deaths in district due to COVID-19, but number of cases rise

The Virginia Department of Health shows no new deaths in the district due to COVID.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 210, followed by Franklin County with 128, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72. The average age of the current obituaries in the area is 76.

Henry County has had 486 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 303, Martinsville at 189 and Patrick County with 139.

Henry County had 56 new cases, Franklin County had 55, there were 24 in Patrick County and 11 in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 89, Patrick County is at 55, Henry County 49, Franklin County 49, and Martinsville 47.

In total, Henry County has had 7,642 cases followed by Franklin County with 7,255, Patrick County 2,526, and Martinsville with 2,363 total.

In the state, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties 47%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 19,786 total cases, 1,117 hospitalizations and 510 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,087,400 cases, 41,337 hospitalizations and 15,541 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 53 million COVID-19 cases and 822,920 deaths. Worldwide there have been 284 million cases and 5.4 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.