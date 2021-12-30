Jack Dalton Award deadline today

Thursday, Dec. 30

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets for a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 21st annual “Jack Dalton Community Service Award.” The award will go to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service. Dalton served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years, and was serving as the Board Chairman at the time of his death on May 24, 2000. All nominations must be received by Thursday, December 30 at 12 p.m. The recipient of the award will be recognized at the Henry County Board of Supervisors’ meeting in January.

Blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy Street Extension.

Food box giveaway at Kingdom Point Church, 6 p.m., 352 Lee Ford Camp Road in Ridgeway.

Friday, Dec. 31

Also, in observance of the New Year’s holiday the City Municipal Building and

administrative offices along with Constitutional offices will be closed Friday, December

31st.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Lakeshore Trail two-mile hike at 10 a.m. at Fairy Stone State Park with the Dan River Basin Association. Meet at the picnic shelter #2.

Monday, Jan. 3

Henry County Board of Supervisors Organizational Meeting at 5 p.m. in the Summerlin Boardroom, Henry County Administration Building.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Free community meal 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Art at Happy Hour, 5–7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Carl Chiarenza on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers and Tools of Happiness. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by January 5 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Friday, Jan. 21

Opening Reception, 5:30–7:30 pm, Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic and Tara Compton. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by January 18 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Piedmont Arts exhibits through March 12 featuring Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians, Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia. Exhibits will be on display through March 12. Free admission.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar at 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, $10 at twcp.net.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.