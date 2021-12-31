Friday, December 31, 2021
HomeSportsNBA speeds up COVID-19 return for some
Sports

NBA speeds up COVID-19 return for some

By staff
0
15
GETTY/Justin Casterline

(NEW YORK) — The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have agreed on new health and safety protocols that would further shorten the timetable for asymptomatic and vaccinated players to return to play after a positive COVID-19 test, league sources told ESPN on Friday.

Previously, such players could be cleared from protocols after seven days if testing data showed that their cycle threshold (CT) levels were above 35, but the new protocols would allow players to return after five days if their CT levels are above 30, league sources said.

CT levels can help indicate how infectious an individual might be, and a CT level of 30 is considered fainter than, say, 20.

The move should help replenish rosters that have been decimated by COVID-19 as the omicron variant rages through the league. As of Friday morning, 260 players total have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols this season, including 247 in December alone. Nine head coaches have also entered protocols in December, and 11 games have been postponed.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAs governor commutes trucker driver’s sentence, prosecutors vow to release new information from case
Next articleHollywood (and Washington) pay tribute to Betty White: “The world looks different now”
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE