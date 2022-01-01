Saturday, January 1, 2022
Cloudy, with a high near 74 today

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

The National Weather Service is calling for light snow accumulations that may occur Sunday night into early Monday, along with brisk winds. A warm front tracks north through the mid-Atlantic today keeping us in a potential record breaking warm regime. A strong cold front tracks to the mountains tonight, then slows over the piedmont Sunday afternoon, before finally shifting to the coast Sunday night. This front will bring beneficial rainfall to the area, with a turn to winter arriving by Sunday evening, changing any lingering rain to snow before ending Monday. High pressure builds in Monday night with near seasonable temperatures.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
