BOS organization meeting on Monday

Monday, Jan. 3

Henry County Board of Supervisors Organizational Meeting at 5 p.m. in the Summerlin Boardroom, Henry County Administration Building.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Free community meal 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Art at Happy Hour, 5–7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Carl Chiarenza on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers and Tools of Happiness. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by January 5 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Friday, Jan. 21

Opening Reception, 5:30–7:30 pm, Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic and Tara Compton. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by January 18 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Piedmont Arts exhibits through March 12 featuring Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians, Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia. Exhibits will be on display through March 12. Free admission.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar at 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, $10 at twcp.net.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.