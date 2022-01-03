COVID-19 live updates: Israel approves fourth vaccine dose

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 826,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

About 62% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jan 03, 3:28 am

South Korea reports first 2 omicron deaths

South Korea on Monday reported the deaths of two patients in their 90s who tested positive for omicron.

Both were receiving treatment in Gwangju, about 200 miles south of Seoul, the semi-official Yonhap News Agency said.

South Korean health officials reported 111 new omicron cases on Monday, bringing its total to 1,318 omicron cases.

About 83% of South Korea’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. About 36% received a booster.

Jan 03, 2:17 am

Israel approves 4th vaccine dose for people 60 and over

Israel’s Ministry of Health approved a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers and people over 60 years old, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

“Israel will once again be pioneering the global vaccination effort,” Bennett said at a press conference in Jerusalem. “Omicron is not Delta — it’s a different ball-game altogether.”

Fourth doses will be administered four months after booster shots, Bennett said.

