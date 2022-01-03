FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year olds

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The moves comes as schools reopen after the holiday break.

In a release, the FDA said it has amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to also shorten the time between the completion of primary vaccination of the Pfizer vaccine and a booster dose to at least five months, instead of six, and to allow for a third primary series dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

