In brief: Kardashians debut new Hulu series trailer; ‘Sesame Street’ composer dies, and more

Max Julien, best known for playing Goldie, an ex-con who becomes a big-time Oakland pimp opposite Richard Pryor in the 1973 blaxploitation classic The Mack, died on New Year’s Day at Sherman Oaks Hospital, his wife of 30 years, Arabella, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 88. The cause of death had not been determined. The Mack has been widely praised, with Quentin Tarantino once writing, “Even including its flaws, The Mack is the best and most memorable crime picture of the whole blaxploitation genre.” Julien also wrote the screenplay for 1973’s Cleopatra Jones, starring Tamara Dobson. His other acting credits included Psych-Out, with Jack Nicholson, Getting Straight, opposite Candice Bergen, and The Mod Squad, among others…

The Kardashian-Jenners revealed the title of their new Hulu show in a teaser released on Friday. “WHEN THE COUNTDOWN TO THE NEW YEAR ENDS…THE COUNTDOWN TO THE NEW SHOW BEGINS,” read a graphic displayed over a black screen, followed by sisters Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their mom Kris Jenner, saying in unison, “Happy New Year, everyone.” The 15-second video closed with the series’ title, which is simply The Kardashians. According to the show’s official synopsis, “The Kardashian / Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives”…

Peaky Blinders rang in the new year on Saturday by dropping the official trailer for the acclaimed period drama’s sixth and final season. Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, seeking a means for the titular Birmingham-based family to finally rest. Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sophie Rundle are also back, along with Stephen Graham. Co-star Helen McCrory died this past April, however the fate of her character, Aunt Polly, is not revealed in the clip. An air date also has not yet to be announced, although it has been teased for early 2022. The BBC series airs on Netflix stateside…

Music composer and producer Stephen J. Lawrence, whose credits included 1972’s Free to Be… You and Me, as well as a prolific run on Sesame Street, died on Thursday at Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey, his wife Cantor Cathy Lawrence tells Variety. He was 82. Lawrence served as as musical director and co-producer on Free to Be… You and Me, and wrote the album’s title song, as well as the tracks “When We Grow Up” and “Sisters and Brothers.” Lawrence was a music director, arranger and conductor on Sesame Street for over 30 years, composing over 300 songs and scores for the program while winning three Daytime Emmy awards for outstanding achievement in music direction and composition along the way. Lawrence’s numerous other credits also include composing the score for the 1973 film Bang the Drum Slowly…

