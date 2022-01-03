1 to 3 inches of snow expected today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until noon today with snow accumulations of one to three inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph. The gusty winds could cause tree limbs to snap resulting in power outages. Any water on untreated roads and sidewalks will refreeze after sunset Monday night.

The winter storm is expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic through midday today. Heavy accumulations of wet snow are expected for the mountains and possibly into parts of the Virginia foothills and piedmont, before ending midday today. High pressure quickly builds in by Monday night with significantly colder temperatures. Expect dry conditions through Wednesday with temperatures at or just below normal.

Henry County Public Schools are closed, employee code 2. Martinsville City Schools are closed, no teacher workday but 12-month employees are on a 2-hour delay. Patrick County Public Schools are closed with a virtual workday for teachers and 12-month employees report at 10 a.m. Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court is opening at 10 a.m. today.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: