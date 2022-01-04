Jimmy Fallon reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays

NBC/Andrew Lipovsky

Jimmy Fallon tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the late-night talk show host shared the health update alongside with a picture of him isolated in a glass room.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid,” Fallon shared, adding that he was “vaccinated and boostered” and only had “mild symptoms.”

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed,” he continued. “Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

When Fallon returned to The Tonight Show on Monday, he shared more details about the incident, revealing that his wife and their two daughters — Winnie, eight, and Frances, seven — traveled upstate for the Christmas holiday while he stayed put and isolated himself. However, when they too returned positive tests, Fallon called it a “Christmas Miracle” as he was able to be with them for the holidays.

“My girls tested positive as well. They’re fine, everyone is fine,” he assured. “They had the sniffles. Frannie had sniffles for like two days. Winnie had no symptoms at all. But that meant I could go home and spend the holidays with the kids, so I did.”

