Sunny with a high of 38 today

Weather-related announcements for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Averett University – 2 hour delay

Danville Community College – 2 hour delay

First Baptist Church Early Learning Center – opening at 9 a.m.

Henry County Schools – closed

Martinsville City Schools – 2 hour delay

Patrick & Henry Community College – 2 hour delay

Patrick County Schools – closed. Faculty and staff report at 9 a.m.

Discussion:

Black ice is possible this morning due to refreezing of melted snow. High pressure will drift overhead today, before pushing offshore tonight. A dry front is forecast to pass across the region Wednesday, then stall to our south Wednesday night. Thursday, an

upper level trough dropping southeast from the upper midwest is expected to result in a wave of low pressure to develop along the stalled front to our south…which will be the next opportunity for wintry precipitation.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: