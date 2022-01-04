Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Sunny with a high of 38 today

By staff
National Weather Service

Weather-related announcements for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Averett University – 2 hour delay
Danville Community College – 2 hour delay
First Baptist Church Early Learning Center – opening at 9 a.m.
Henry County Schools – closed
Martinsville City Schools – 2 hour delay
Patrick & Henry Community College – 2 hour delay
Patrick County Schools – closed. Faculty and staff report at 9 a.m.

Discussion:

Black ice is possible this morning due to refreezing of melted snow. High pressure will drift overhead today, before pushing offshore tonight. A dry front is forecast to pass across the region Wednesday, then stall to our south Wednesday night. Thursday, an
upper level trough dropping southeast from the upper midwest is expected to result in a wave of low pressure to develop along the stalled front to our south…which will be the next opportunity for wintry precipitation.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
