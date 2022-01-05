Wednesday, January 5, 2022
‘Yellowstone”s season 4 finale scores 10 million viewers

Paramount Network

Weeks after its prequel series, 1883, became the most-watched original series premiere ever on Paramount+, last Sunday’s Yellowstone‘s season 4 finale lassoed 10 million viewers on the Paramount Network. 

The Kevin Costner-starring Western-themed drama managed to wrangle 9.3 million of those viewers live — that is, without relying on streaming. That’s no small feat in today’s entertainment environment. The premiere’s numbers also were an 81% increase from the show’s hit season 3 finale.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS Media Networks president and CEO, celebrated, noting “Yellowstone continues to shatter records…proving we’ve hit a cultural nerve — from the center of the country to each of the coasts…”

The series sees Costner playing John Dutton, a Montana rancher whose interests seem to constantly be under attack. The show also stars Kelly ReillyPiper PeraboCole HauserLuke GrimesWes Bentley and Gil Birmingham.

