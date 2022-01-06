Thursday, January 6, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentNicolas Cage expecting first baby with fifth wife, Riko Shibata
NewsEntertainment

Nicolas Cage expecting first baby with fifth wife, Riko Shibata

By staff
0
30
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage is expecting his third child, his first with fifth wife Riko Shibata

A rep for the couple, who met via mutual friends, tells People, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

Cage, who changed his surname from Coppola early in his career to distance himself from his uncle Francis Ford Coppola, already has two sons: 31-year-old Weston Coppola Cage, and 16-year-old Kal-El Coppola Cage, from respective previous relationships with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton and ex-wife Alice Kim.

Cage, 57, married Shibata, 27, in Las Vegas in February of last year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleTaraji P. Henson discusses mental health in Boston; Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on eight seasons of ‘black-ish’
Next articleJan. 6 House select committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks on the insurrection a year later
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE