Cloudy and 48 today, little or no snow accumulation expected overnight

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Rain will change over to snow beginning late Thursday evening, resulting in accumulating snowfall. This may make for slick travel conditions during the evening commute, especially on untreated roads in the region. An inch of snowfall accumulation is possible by sunrise Friday morning. The forecast at 10:15 this morning calls for little or no snow accumulation is expected for Martinsville.

A weak cold front stalls south and east of the region this morning. This front combined with upper level energy digging south from the Great Lakes region will result in low pressure tracking north and east into our region this evening. The low will bring our next opportunity for accumulating snow tonight into early Friday morning. Cold high pressure rounds out the workweek with highs struggling to reach freezing in most locations. Our next shot of precipitation arrives with another front Sunday into Monday.

