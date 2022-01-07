Friday, January 7, 2022
HomeNewsNationalBody camera footage released in fatal shooting of Ohio man on New...
NewsNational

Body camera footage released in fatal shooting of Ohio man on New Year’s Day

By staff
0
5
iStock/PeopleImages

(NEW YORK) — Just a few minutes after the clock struck midnight, James “Roe” Williams was fatally shot by police on New Year’s Day.

The Canton Police Department has now released body camera footage that shows the moments leading up to the fatal incident as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation begins its investigation.

Williams, 46, was firing celebratory shots into the air from his rifle just outside his home in Canton, Ohio, on Jan. 1 when police arrived, his wife, Marquetta Williams, told ABC News.

Canton Police said they were called to investigate a shots-fired incident.

In body camera footage, an officer can be heard saying, “I saw the male’s head through the fence. After I heard the shots, I got in my cruiser, went up to the porch and I saw him putting the rifle away.”

Then, several shots are fired and the officer appears to walk toward the sound. The officer approaches the fence of Williams’ home. In the audio of the body camera footage, shots can still be heard. That’s when the officer shoots toward the fence and fatally strikes Williams, who, Marquetta said, was on the other side.

According to Marquetta Williams, her husband was bleeding as he walked into their home. Body camera footage then shows Marquetta Williams coming out of the front door, yelling, “My husband’s been shot!” Another officer can be heard in the footage noting there are children inside the house.

Officers then ordered all of the people in the house to come out and get on the sidewalk, according to the video.

First aid was administered when Williams was encountered in the home, and he was transported by Canton Fire paramedics to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

All evidence has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the Canton Police Department. The officer involved, who has not yet been named, has been placed on administrative leave.

A statement from the Canton Police Department said the officer was “in fear for his safety” when he shot Williams.

Marquetta Williams called the shooting “unjustified” and “senseless,” adding that the officer shot through a fence that’s intended for privacy and hard to see through.

“My husband and my family and my kids are going to get justice,” she said. “This could have been avoided.”

She described her husband as a “good man” and a loving father.

“All he did was take care of his kids,” Marquetta Williams said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back, and they took that away from me and my babies.”

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleDamon Wayans Jr. reportedly producing a female-driven reboot of ‘The Honeymooners’
Next articleStudents demand action after Penn professor’s ‘racist’ comments about Asians
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE