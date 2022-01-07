COVID-19 live updates: Half of NYC COVID hospitalizations admitted for other reasons

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 833,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

About 62.4% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jan 07, 6:38 pm

LA County records record over 43,000 new cases in single day

Los Angeles County saw over 43,000 new cases in one day, a new record, health officials announced Friday.

This beats Thursday’s previous record high of 37,000.

There are 2,902 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in the county, according to health officials.

L.A. County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer noted that vaccinated individuals are “between 10 and 30 times less likely to need hospital care than those unvaccinated.”

“Every resident can also do their part to protect our healthcare personnel and hospitals. Please get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible if eligible,” she said in a statement.

Jan 07, 4:36 pm

1 in 5 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19

The U.S. recorded more than 705,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday and is currently averaging 586,000 new cases per day — the highest ever recorded during the pandemic. new federal data shows.

With a total confirmed case count of 58.8 million COVID-19 infections, this means one in approximately every five Americans have tested positive for the virus.

New York City is currently recording the country’s highest case rate, followed by New Jersey and New York state

Meanwhile, the U.S. is reporting an average of about 1,200 new COVID-19 deaths per day, up by about 10% in the last week.

The death toll currently stands at 834,000, meaning about 1 in every 393 Americans has died from COVID-19.

Jan 07, 5:00 pm

Pfizer vaccine lowers risk of inflammatory condition in teens: CDC

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dramatically reduces the risk of teenagers developing MIS-C, a dangerous inflammatory condition, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Friday.

MIS-C is a condition in which different body parts can become inflamed such as the heart, lungs and kidneys. It tends to appear in kids and adolescents two to six weeks after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Researchers looked at children and teens between ages 12 and 18 from 24 hospitals across the country.

They found that the vaccine was 91% against MIS-C. Of the children who were critically ill with MIS-C and required life support, all were unvaccinated.

“No fully vaccinated patients with MIS-C required respiratory or cardiovascular life support, as opposed to 39% of unvaccinated MIS-C patients who did,” the authors wrote.

Jan 07, 2:17 pm

Half of NYC COVID hospitalized patients were admitted for other reasons

About half of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York City were originally admitted for other reasons, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Across the state, 42% of COVID-19 patients entered hospitals for reasons unrelated to the virus, such as a car accident, and only learned they were positive during their stays, Hochul said during a press conference Friday.

This is the first time that New York has differentiated between patients who go to hospitals to get care for COVID-19 and those who seek out care for other issues but test positive upon arrival.

Hochul also asked New Yorkers who have mild symptoms to not go to emergency rooms to get tested or treated because many hospitals are currently understaffed.

“If you’re an adult with very minor symptoms, you can handle a runny nose. You can handle the throats being a little sore, a little bit of a cough. Just treat as if you would the flu, all the protocols,” she said. “But please don’t overburden our emergency rooms.”

Hochul added that nearly 20% of all emergency rooms in the state are made up of people who are there only to get tested for COVID-19.

