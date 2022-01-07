Crumbley court hearing: Accused school shooter’s parents denied reduced bail

iStock/nirat

(NEW YORK) — James and Jennifer Crumbley’s motion to amend their bond was denied by a judge on Friday. Both are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in a Michigan school shooting. Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, is charged with the shooting and killing of four classmates at Oxford High School.

District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied the request, citing their ties to Florida, the seriousness of the crimes and their failure to turn themselves in when they were charged.

The parents’ bond is set at $500,000 each and they were trying to get it reduced to $100,000 each. ABC News has reached out to James and Jennifer Crumbley’s lawyers for comment. Prosecutors allege the parents gave their son a gun that was later used in the school shooting.

The parents hid in an abandoned warehouse in Detroit and had concealed their car by hiding their license plates instead of turning themselves in the day they were charged, prosecutors allege.

The couple put their house on the market, drained their son’s bank account and asked family members to sell their horses, according to prosecutors.

Video on Ethan’s phone from August showed him holding his father’s pistol and sent messages to a friend which included: “It’s time to shoot up a school. Jk, jk, jk,” prosecutors also claim.

Ethan Crumbley, on Friday, waived his right to a preliminary examination, sending his case to trial. No date is set for his trial.

The Crumbley’s preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 8

