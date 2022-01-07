In Brief: Omicron cancels ‘Scream’ premiere; COVID hits ‘Picard’, and more

Monday’s planned red carpet premiere for the fifth latest installment of the Scream franchise has been scrapped, according to Variety. The film’s stars, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, along with their supporting cast, were expected to attend the event in Los Angeles. Media screenings, as well as the wide theatrical release of the horror flick, will still proceed on the big screen as planned. Scream opens nationwide January 14…

Filming on the Paramount+ drama Star Trek: Picard has been shut down since Monday, according to sources who tell The Hollywood Reporter that more than 50 members of the large production tested positive for COVID-19. The insiders say filming should resume early next week, if not sooner, though details remain in limbo. Picard was renewed for a third season in September, with seasons two and three being filmed back-to-back in a bid to control costs and accommodate production schedules, according to THR. Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner…

Deadline reports the Super Bowl is still on for February 13, according to Los Angeles County’s public health director and the chair of its Board of Supervisors. “It will be challenging if the surge continues into February”, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, but the department is “working closely with both the NFL and SoFi Stadium” to see that the appropriate safety precautions are in place to keep the community safe. Adds Ferrer, “My hope is that by the time we get to February, we’re on the downside of seeing this massive amount of community transmission.” She went on to note that, unlike the Grammy Awards and similar events that have postponed their ceremonies, the Super Bowl is held outdoors…

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The first extended trailer for Ozark‘s fourth and final season dropped on Thursday, and things don’t seem to be going well for Jason Bateman‘s Marty, who warns his former protégé Ruth, played by Julia Garner: “Don’t get yourself killed. Her response: “Like you f****** care.” The exchange comes as Ruth partners up with Darlene, played by Lisa Emery, on a drug enterprise that doesn’t sit well with the Navarro cartel, headed by kingpin Omar and nephew Javi, played respectively by Felix Solis and Alfonso Herrera. Omar also has a warning for Marty to end the clip: “Your greatest threat will always come from the inside.” The first seven episodes of Ozark season four premiere January 21 on Netflix, with the final seven due later this year… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

