Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Coffey Black, age 81 of Moneta, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Memorial service to be held at East Lake Community Church in Moneta, Va., on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends at the church following the services. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Louise F. Bledsoe 96, of Stanleytown, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Curtis L. Coleman, 83, of Bassett passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Coleman family.

Mary Lee Blankenship Dove, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Kolton Parker Helbert 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Helbert family.

Bishop Bobby D. Hoffman, 54, of Pleasant Dr., Cascade, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Josephine R. Horsley, 92, of Bassett, Va., passed away and went to heaven on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Horsley family.

Tia Price Jenkins, of New York, formerly of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 3, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Phillip Brent Mabe, 80, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Dewey Martin Sr., 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on December 20, 2021, in Jeffersonville, Georgia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service at 12 noon. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Kathleen W. Maxey 79, of Collinsville, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Tonya Michelle Mays, 48, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lonnie Prunty, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Katherine Muscatello Seay, 96, of Ridgeway passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The visitation will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Fontaine Baptist Church from 1 until 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

May Seay, 88 of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Jacqueline “Jacque” Osborne Stone, age 88, of Bassett Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. An entombment will follow at Henry Memorial Park. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett is serving the Stone Family.

Brenda Rakes Reeves, 77, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the services at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Reeves family.

Peggy Mae Marsh Teegen, 89 of Bassett, Va. passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the church. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett is handling arrangements.

Elaine Gooding Visnic memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Ridgeway United Methodist Church. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Visnic family.