No new deaths in district due to COVID-19, but number of cases rise

The Virginia Department of Health shows no new deaths in the district due to COVID19.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 212, followed by Franklin County with 132, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72. The average age of the current obituaries in the area is 79.

Henry County has had 488 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 308, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 139.

Henry County had 85 new cases, Franklin County had 58, there were 20 in Patrick County and 17 in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 8,030 cases followed by Franklin County with 7,675, Patrick County 2,651, and Martinsville with 2,471 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 170, Martinsville is at 108, Henry County is 96, Franklin County 95, and Patrick County is at 92.

In the state, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry County is 48%, Franklin County 47%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 20,827 total cases, 1,125 hospitalizations and 516 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,202,727 cases, 43,755 hospitalizations and 15,642 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 58 million COVID-19 cases and 833,989 deaths. Worldwide there have been 300 million cases and 5.4 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.