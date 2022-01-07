Oldskool band at Cascade Community Center tonight

Friday, Jan. 7

Music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Cascade School Community Center, 3561 Huntington Trail in Cascade with the Oldskool Band. $8 admission.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at the club building on Philpott Dam Road. Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes, juice and coffee for $7.

Monday, Jan. 10

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Virtual learning leadership workshop from 4-5 p.m. through P&HCC. Call 276-656-0260 or pre-register at ph.augustof.net.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Horsepasture Ruritan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and to install officers for 2022.

Friday, Jan. 14

Rock Castle Ramblers band at Spencer-Penn Center at 6:15 p.m. $5 admission.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast at 9 a.m. at the New College Institute, 191 Fayette Street. The speaker will be Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10 admission.

Brunswick stew from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club. $8 per quart. Order by calling 276-638-4869.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Friday, Jan. 21

Opening Reception, 5:30–7:30 pm, Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic and Tara Compton. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by January 18 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Piedmont Arts exhibits through March 12 featuring Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians, Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia. Exhibits will be on display through March 12. Free admission.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar at 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, $10 at twcp.net.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.